Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Information Ethereum Meta addresses a major weakness in Ethereum: the lack of privacy. Ethereum Meta enables smart contracts where no friend, family, nor foe can see what you bought or for how much. We are working on Smart Contract Mixer. After Ethereum platform implements Zero-Knowledge Snarks, we will add this feature to our system. Moreover, Ethereum Meta token is a foundation of the Anonymous E-Market Place that we are building to be accessible by Tor Browser and provide fully anonymous experience. Official Website: https://ethermeta.com/ Whitepaper: https://ethermeta.com/pdfFiles/WhitePaper.pdf Buy ETHM Now!

Market Cap: $ 29.48K
Total Supply: $ 3,001,091.10T
Circulating Supply: $ 3,001,091.10T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.48K
All-Time High: $ 0.04141247
All-Time Low: $ 0.0
Current Price: $ 0

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ETHM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ETHM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ETHM's tokenomics, explore ETHM token's live price!

