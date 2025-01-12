EVERY Price (EVERY)
The live EVERY (EVERY) price today is $ 0, with a 10.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVERY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EVERY.
EVERY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 990,107, with a circulating supply of 1.31B EVERY. During the last 24 hours, EVERY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00311547, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, EVERY moved -6.63% in the last hour and +2.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of EVERY is $ 990.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVERY is 1.31B, with a total supply of 1310022091.156941. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 990.11K.
-6.63%
-10.22%
+2.27%
+2.27%
During today, the price change of EVERY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EVERY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EVERY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EVERY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-48.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of EVERY could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
EVERY (EVERY) — Detailed Project Description
EVERY is a utility-focused cryptoasset that powers the Every.meme ecosystem, a launchpad designed to support the creation, deployment, and management of meme-oriented and community-driven tokens. Launched on 12/1/2025 by a team based in the United States, EVERY serves as the core asset used across the platform’s infrastructure, fee systems, community functions, and creator tools.
Every.meme was developed to address common challenges that creators encounter when launching new tokens, including technical setup, liquidity management, compliance workflows, website generation, and community tooling. The platform is structured as a “business-in-a-box” framework. It provides automated resources such as project pages, branding kits, smart-contract deployment, listing assistance, and concierge-style support for creators who may not have access to development or operational teams. EVERY coin acts as the underlying medium that enables these system components to operate cohesively.
Within the ecosystem, EVERY is used for platform fees, selected creator services, staking programs, and access to optional enhancement features. Some creator services—such as advanced analytics, promotional tools, or extended project support—may require payment or discounts through EVERY. This creates a unified asset that connects platform activity with user participation while allowing the launchpad to operate without relying on external tokens.
The project includes on-chain fee mechanisms tied to the launchpad’s operational model. When creators deploy tokens using Every.meme’s automated systems, a portion of the associated platform fees is directed into the ecosystem’s treasury structure. Treasury allocations may support development, creator incentives, growth programs, and long-term platform sustainability. The project’s documentation outlines transparent percentages for each allocation category, with vesting schedules applying to certain segments such as ecosystem funds, marketing, and team allocations.
EVERY’s supply is fixed at 1,300,000,000 tokens, with distribution designed around migration from the earlier EVCN token, public liquidity for market operations, staking and reward pools, ecosystem growth funds, marketing allocations, team and advisor shares, and a reserve for future development. The migration process for legacy holders was structured to maintain proportional ownership while adjusting for the new tokenomics model introduced under the Every.meme platform.
The project operates across multiple chains, with initial deployment on Solana and planned expansion to Base and other compatible networks over time. Multichain integrations are intended to align the platform with the broader meme-coin and creator-token ecosystem, allowing projects built on Every.meme to access liquidity and user bases across multiple networks.
EVERY does not position itself as an investment vehicle. Its purpose is to function as an operational asset within the launchpad environment. The project’s documentation emphasizes risk factors, including market volatility, token liquidity, smart-contract limitations, and the general uncertainty associated with early-stage blockchain ecosystems. Users and creators interacting with the token or platform are encouraged to conduct independent research and consider the risks before participating in ANY token-based activity.
As the ecosystem evolves, EVERY will continue to be used as the central token for platform-level functions, governance-related discussions, and creator services. All technical specifications, tokenomics details, and platform documentation are accessible through the project’s official communication channels.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live trading price of EVERY today?
The current trading price of EVERY stands at ₹0.068218603850813080000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for EVERY?
EVERY recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for EVERY?
In the last 24 hours, EVERY has seen a price movement of -10.22%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has EVERY traded in today?
Within the past day, EVERY fluctuated between ₹0.067798694251233655000 and ₹0.076073170941440690000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.