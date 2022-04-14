Evolve PRO (EVOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Evolve PRO (EVOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Evolve PRO (EVOP) Information EVOLVE Pro marks the next chapter of the Evolve Token project, relaunched on the Binance Smart Chain (BNB Chain) as a utility-driven token powering a transformative decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. As an innovative DeFi project, Evolve Token reinvents conventional investment strategies by integrating tokenization, lending pools, fractional ownership, and cross-border trading. Official Website: https://evolvetoken.io Whitepaper: https://evolvetoken.io/whitepaper.pdf

Evolve PRO (EVOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Evolve PRO (EVOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.87M Total Supply: $ 50.00M Circulating Supply: $ 50.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.87M All-Time High: $ 0.074445 All-Time Low: $ 0.00633191 Current Price: $ 0.03737978

Evolve PRO (EVOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Evolve PRO (EVOP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EVOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EVOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

