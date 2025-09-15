Exit Liquidity Price (RETAIL)
-3.00%
+25.42%
--
--
Exit Liquidity (RETAIL) real-time price is $0.00067993. Over the past 24 hours, RETAIL traded between a low of $ 0.00052649 and a high of $ 0.00074106, showing active market volatility. RETAIL's all-time high price is $ 0.00074106, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00052649.
In terms of short-term performance, RETAIL has changed by -3.00% over the past hour, +25.42% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Exit Liquidity is $ 680.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RETAIL is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999993876.536099. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 680.59K.
During today, the price change of Exit Liquidity to USD was $ +0.0001378.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Exit Liquidity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Exit Liquidity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Exit Liquidity to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001378
|+25.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Hey, what's up, nerds? Retail is here. Not a person, not a coin—just pure, unfiltered market chaos. We are the ones sending dog coins to a billion-dollar market cap at 3 AM. We are the reason your favorite influencer pretends to know TA. We don't follow smart money—we are the money (until we aren't). Fundamentals? Overrated. Market cap? Whatever. The only thing that matters is conviction, copium, and a chart pattern that vaguely resembles a spaceship. If you're still here, you get it. Retail always wins. (Until we don't, but that's someone else's fault.) This ain’t just a movement—it's a straight-up REVOLUTION. While the rest are busy overthinking, we’re snatching up green candles like it’s a free buffet. Brains are so big, they’re practically leaking (don’t mind the drool, it's part of the vibe). The goal? Dragging retail plebs to the promised land—if they can keep up. Not everyone’s got the diamond hands and smooth brain to survive this madness, but who cares? The ride’s easy if you’re down to follow and just let the chaos take over.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-14 18:21:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index temporarily reports 70, maintaining a 90-day high
|09-14 11:30:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin market continues to heat up, "TOTAL3" rises 10.66% in 7 days, altcoin season may be emerging
|09-13 20:25:52
|Industry Updates
Established meme coins show widespread gains, MOODENG surges over 52% in 24 hours
|09-13 19:50:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 57.35%, Approaching Year-to-Date Low
|09-13 19:19:57
|Industry Updates
HIFI's liquidation amount across the network in the past 24 hours exceeds $30 million, second only to BTC and ETH
|09-13 14:20:13
|Industry Updates
U.S. Bitcoin Spot ETFs See $642 Million Net Inflows Yesterday
