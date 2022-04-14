Exit Liquidity (RETAIL) Tokenomics

Exit Liquidity (RETAIL) Tokenomics

Exit Liquidity (RETAIL) Information

Hey, what's up, nerds? Retail is here. Not a person, not a coin—just pure, unfiltered market chaos. We are the ones sending dog coins to a billion-dollar market cap at 3 AM. We are the reason your favorite influencer pretends to know TA. We don't follow smart money—we are the money (until we aren't).

Fundamentals? Overrated. Market cap? Whatever. The only thing that matters is conviction, copium, and a chart pattern that vaguely resembles a spaceship. If you're still here, you get it. Retail always wins. (Until we don't, but that's someone else's fault.)

This ain’t just a movement—it's a straight-up REVOLUTION. While the rest are busy overthinking, we’re snatching up green candles like it’s a free buffet. Brains are so big, they’re practically leaking (don’t mind the drool, it's part of the vibe).

The goal? Dragging retail plebs to the promised land—if they can keep up. Not everyone’s got the diamond hands and smooth brain to survive this madness, but who cares? The ride’s easy if you’re down to follow and just let the chaos take over.

Official Website:
https://exitliquidity.club/

Exit Liquidity (RETAIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Exit Liquidity (RETAIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 546.59K
$ 546.59K$ 546.59K
Total Supply:
$ 999.99M
$ 999.99M$ 999.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.99M
$ 999.99M$ 999.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 546.59K
$ 546.59K$ 546.59K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00057096
$ 0.00057096$ 0.00057096
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00052649
$ 0.00052649$ 0.00052649
Current Price:
$ 0.00057053
$ 0.00057053$ 0.00057053

Exit Liquidity (RETAIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Exit Liquidity (RETAIL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RETAIL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RETAIL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RETAIL's tokenomics, explore RETAIL token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.