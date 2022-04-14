Expand (XZK) Information

Expand: Trustless Authentication Layer for AI Agents. Empowering AI with secure & verifiable data access using Zero-Knowledge Proofs.

As AI Agents push the boundaries of their applications, ensuring secure and private data access remains a critical bottleneck for intelligence and large-scale adoption. To address this challenge, Expand is introducing the Trustless Authentication Layer for AI Agents—a secure, efficient, and trustless authorization framework.

By integrating Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZK-Proofs), Expand enables zk Agents to securely retrieve and verify necessary information in a trustless environment, enhancing their decision-making and expanding their applicability. This breakthrough allows AI Agents to securely access a broader range of high-value data sources while maintaining privacy and security.