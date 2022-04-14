EYED (EYED) Tokenomics
$EYED is a BEP-20 deflationary meme coin that positions itself as the “meme of memes.” The project is built around a simple yet powerful symbol: a large eye 👁️ that represents vision, irreverence, and constant observation of the crypto space. Unlike countless copy-paste meme tokens, $EYED embraces irony and trolling as its core identity. With no taxes, no fees, and no gimmicks, it is designed to be easily spread and recognized across all platforms, enabling fast viral adoption. The community is encouraged to use and replicate the $EYED meme anywhere — from X/Twitter profiles to stickers and digital content — creating organic exposure and fueling growth from a tiny market cap toward giga-cap potential.
Understanding the tokenomics of EYED (EYED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EYED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EYED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.