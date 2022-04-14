Fame MMA (FAME) Tokenomics

Fame MMA (FAME) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Fame MMA (FAME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Fame MMA (FAME) Information

FAME MMA is the biggest in Europe freak fight federation and a premier combat sports organization that hosts events for celebrities, personalities, top YouTubers, Instagram, Twitch & TikTok superstars and famous professional athletes to fight each other.

Founded in 2018, FAME has run 13 large events, with the upcoming FAME MMA 14 event taking place on the 14th of May. The primary concept behind every event is to bring famous idols to an environment that you would not normally see on a daily basis, which is the octagon, to fight in front of thousands of fans in the venue and even more viewers watching the live stream available as Pay-per-view service.

FAME currently holds the top sales record in the number of sold PPV licenses in Europe.

Official Website:
https://famemma.io/en

Fame MMA (FAME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fame MMA (FAME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 93.36K
$ 93.36K$ 93.36K
Total Supply:
$ 6.50B
$ 6.50B$ 6.50B
Circulating Supply:
$ 6.50B
$ 6.50B$ 6.50B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 93.36K
$ 93.36K$ 93.36K
All-Time High:
$ 0.550455
$ 0.550455$ 0.550455
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Fame MMA (FAME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Fame MMA (FAME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FAME tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FAME tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FAME's tokenomics, explore FAME token's live price!

FAME Price Prediction

Want to know where FAME might be heading? Our FAME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.