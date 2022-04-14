Farcats (FARCATS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Farcats (FARCATS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Farcats (FARCATS) Information Fun, Furry, Far Out... Farcats!!! The Farcats creator coin on Zora is an expansion and exploration of the original NFT collection of 1661 purple AI cats. Originally conceived as an unofficial mascot for the Farcaster protocol, Farcats continues to explore the pawsibilities of AI art and beyond. New artworks are paired with the $farcats token and are also collectible form the Farcats Zora Mewseum. Official Website: https://zora.co/@farcats Buy FARCATS Now!

Farcats (FARCATS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Farcats (FARCATS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 445.84K $ 445.84K $ 445.84K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 445.84K $ 445.84K $ 445.84K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00044745 $ 0.00044745 $ 0.00044745 Learn more about Farcats (FARCATS) price

Farcats (FARCATS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Farcats (FARCATS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FARCATS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FARCATS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FARCATS's tokenomics, explore FARCATS token's live price!

FARCATS Price Prediction Want to know where FARCATS might be heading? Our FARCATS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FARCATS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!