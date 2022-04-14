FARM2 (FARM2) Tokenomics

FARM2 (FARM2) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into FARM2 (FARM2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
FARM2 (FARM2) Information

FARM2 Project Overview

Overview FARM2 is a blockchain-based decentralized agricultural value sharing platform created by Shaw (@shawmakesmagic), the founder of AI16Z, to connect farmers, consumers and investors through DeFi and cross-chain technology. The project uses AI and token incentive mechanisms to improve transparency in the agricultural supply chain, empower small farmers and promote sustainable agricultural development.

Core Functions

Decentralized Finance: Issue FARM2 tokens for payment, staking and governance; provide liquidity mining and low-collateralized loans.

Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain records the entire process of agricultural products from planting to sales to ensure traceability.

AI Optimization: Use AI to predict yields, analyze markets, and help precision agriculture.

Community Governance: Allow coin holders to participate in decision-making through DAO.

Vision FARM2 is committed to increasing small farmers' income, promoting green agriculture, and building a global agricultural value network.

Official Website:
https://www.flizaos.com/

FARM2 (FARM2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for FARM2 (FARM2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 79.56K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 79.56K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00384183
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
FARM2 (FARM2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of FARM2 (FARM2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FARM2 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FARM2 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FARM2's tokenomics, explore FARM2 token's live price!

Disclaimer

