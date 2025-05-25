FARM2 Price (FARM2)
The live price of FARM2 (FARM2) today is 0.00181667 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.82M USD. FARM2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FARM2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FARM2 price change within the day is +273.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FARM2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FARM2 price information.
During today, the price change of FARM2 to USD was $ +0.00133005.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FARM2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FARM2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FARM2 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00133005
|+273.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FARM2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.50%
+273.33%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FARM2 Project Overview Overview FARM2 is a blockchain-based decentralized agricultural value sharing platform created by Shaw (@shawmakesmagic), the founder of AI16Z, to connect farmers, consumers and investors through DeFi and cross-chain technology. The project uses AI and token incentive mechanisms to improve transparency in the agricultural supply chain, empower small farmers and promote sustainable agricultural development. Core Functions Decentralized Finance: Issue FARM2 tokens for payment, staking and governance; provide liquidity mining and low-collateralized loans. Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain records the entire process of agricultural products from planting to sales to ensure traceability. AI Optimization: Use AI to predict yields, analyze markets, and help precision agriculture. Community Governance: Allow coin holders to participate in decision-making through DAO. Vision FARM2 is committed to increasing small farmers' income, promoting green agriculture, and building a global agricultural value network.
