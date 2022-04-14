FART COIN (FRTC) Tokenomics
FART COIN (FRTC) Information
FART COIN (FRTC) has been making waves in the crypto industry with its innovative approach to cryptocurrency and interesting “luck” determination. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, FART COIN offers daily lucky draws that provide a fun and engaging way for people to test their luck and win big rewards. But FART COIN is not just about luck; it’s a decentralized and transparent project that aims to be accessible to everyone, even those who don’t invest in cryptocurrency. Decentralized monitoring systems are important for ensuring that projects remain true to their values and principles. By ensuring that FART COIN remains decentralized and transparent, these monitoring systems provide an additional layer of security for users.Numerous opportunities await FRTC investors. The potential of these rapid developments for the future of FART COIN cannot be overstated. By increasing awareness and adoption, FART COIN is well-positioned to become one of the major players in the crypto world. And with its unique daily lucky draws, FART COIN offers a fun and engaging way for everyone to get involved. The daily lucky draws are a unique feature that sets FART COIN apart from its rivals. The more coins a user holds, the higher their chances of winning. Moreover, users can win enormous rewards without necessarily buying or investing in the project
FART COIN (FRTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FART COIN (FRTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
FART COIN (FRTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FART COIN (FRTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FRTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FRTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FRTC's tokenomics, explore FRTC token's live price!
FRTC Price Prediction
Want to know where FRTC might be heading? Our FRTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.