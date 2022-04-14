Fatalismftw (FATAL) Information

Elon Musk’s Character in Path of Exile 2

FatalismFTW, Elon Musk’s Path of Exile 2 character, is a shadowy duelist from the Shadow class. Known for its precision and lethal efficiency, the build focuses on high-risk strategies, using traps, critical strikes, and energy projectiles to dominate enemies.

The name reflects Musk’s interest in determinism, paired with advanced build optimization to challenge the odds. FatalismFTW has gained recognition in the game’s community as a testament to deep strategy and innovative gameplay.