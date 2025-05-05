FAYA Price (FAYA)
The live price of FAYA (FAYA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.09M USD. FAYA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FAYA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FAYA price change within the day is -1.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.65T USD
During today, the price change of FAYA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FAYA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FAYA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FAYA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FAYA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.76%
-1.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Faya is a cryptocurrency that aims to prioritize donation for the health and smile of the world's children.This means making the dream and wish of a sick child into a tangible and transparent reality in helping all sick, orphaned and poor children in the world so that every child has a share in smiling and good health. Faya Smart Contract is Audited by the leading Auditing Company QuillAudits, and Faya contract get a very high rate (99.9%). https://www.quillaudits.com/leaderboard/faya-world Faya Token are locked by "Team Finance" a product by TrustSwap. 10% of the supply is in PancakeSwap exchange and it is locked for 5 years. 90% of the supply is also locked for 5 years as Vesting to all Faya department wallets, and it unlock about 1.5% monthly.
