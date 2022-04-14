Feed The People Price Today

The live Feed The People (FTP) price today is --, with a 17.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current FTP to USD conversion rate is -- per FTP.

Feed The People currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 335,259, with a circulating supply of 999.94M FTP. During the last 24 hours, FTP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01172217, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FTP moved +0.56% in the last hour and -0.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Feed The People (FTP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 335.26K$ 335.26K $ 335.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 335.26K$ 335.26K $ 335.26K Circulation Supply 999.94M 999.94M 999.94M Total Supply 999,935,883.551369 999,935,883.551369 999,935,883.551369

