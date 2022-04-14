FEED (FEED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FEED (FEED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FEED (FEED) Information FEED aims to enhance Shibarium's ecosystem by incentivizing participation and supporting SHIB's deflationary mechanics through its unique burning process. FEED is a token on Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer 2 network, designed to burn SHIB via minting. Built on Ethereum, Shibarium boosts speed and cuts costs. FEED's smart contract enables free minting, with BONE gas fees reducing SHIB supply, fostering scarcity and community growth. Official Website: https://feed.shibarium.fun/

FEED (FEED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FEED (FEED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1,000.00T $ 1,000.00T $ 1,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 455.93K $ 455.93K $ 455.93K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FEED (FEED) price

FEED (FEED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FEED (FEED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FEED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FEED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FEED's tokenomics, explore FEED token's live price!

