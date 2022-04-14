Felysyum (FELY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Felysyum (FELY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Felysyum (FELY) Information Felysyum is a crypto-powered ecosystem centered on education, innovation, and e-commerce. It addresses the challenge of limited knowledge in the crypto space by providing educational resources through SkillFullHub, a platform focused on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and emerging technologies. Felynova offers funding opportunities for innovators and creators to develop their ideas. Felyzone operates as a crypto-integrated marketplace for users to buy and sell products securely. The Aidora Charity Program supports education for underprivileged individuals, aiming to increase accessibility to crypto and emerging technologies. Felysyum functions as an integrated ecosystem that supports learning, innovation, and commerce within the digital economy. Official Website: https://felysyum.com Whitepaper: https://felysyum.com/white-paper Buy FELY Now!

Felysyum (FELY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Felysyum (FELY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.92M $ 5.92M $ 5.92M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 23.52M $ 23.52M $ 23.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 125.94M $ 125.94M $ 125.94M All-Time High: $ 0.270576 $ 0.270576 $ 0.270576 All-Time Low: $ 0.240519 $ 0.240519 $ 0.240519 Current Price: $ 0.251878 $ 0.251878 $ 0.251878 Learn more about Felysyum (FELY) price

Felysyum (FELY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Felysyum (FELY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FELY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FELY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FELY's tokenomics, explore FELY token's live price!

