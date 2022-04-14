Ferretcoin (FEC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ferretcoin (FEC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ferretcoin (FEC) Information Ferret Coin ($FEC) traces its roots back to one of the earliest animal-themed memecoin ideas proposed on GitHub in 2013, making it a true pioneer of the meme economy. Revived by the community, Ferret Coin honors its playful beginnings while embracing modern crypto culture, blending nostalgia with innovation. With a strong meme identity and loyal supporters, it seeks to continue the original spirit of internet fun and decentralized creativity.

Ferretcoin (FEC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ferretcoin (FEC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 44.84K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 44.84K All-Time High: $ 0.00006668 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003704 Current Price: $ 0

Ferretcoin (FEC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ferretcoin (FEC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FEC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FEC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FEC's tokenomics, explore FEC token's live price!

FEC Price Prediction Want to know where FEC might be heading? Our FEC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

