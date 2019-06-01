Ferrum Network (FRM) Tokenomics

Ferrum Network (FRM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Ferrum Network (FRM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Ferrum Network (FRM) Information

Ferrum Network is a pioneer in ushering in the era of Interoperability 2.0. Powered by the Quantum Portal, Ferrum Network’s mainnet nodes and related infrastructure will bring value, data, and functional interoperability to every chain in the industry. Utilizing the Ferrum Network, anyone can build and deploy solutions on one network and instantly enable multi-chain functionality without the burden or technical debt that comes with managing a multi-chain infrastructure for their dApps, and projects.

Ferrum also specializes as a multi-chain Blockchain as a Service DeFi company, adding deflationary mechanisms, token utility and advisory services to projects across the crypto space.

With the mission of breaking down barriers to mass adoption in mind, Ferrum empowers the industry by reducing friction and bringing startups and established networks closer together.

Official Website:
https://ferrum.network
Whitepaper:
https://ferrum.network/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Ferrum-Network-Whitepaper.pdf

Ferrum Network (FRM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ferrum Network (FRM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 142.87K
$ 142.87K$ 142.87K
Total Supply:
$ 597.09M
$ 597.09M$ 597.09M
Circulating Supply:
$ 287.01M
$ 287.01M$ 287.01M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 297.23K
$ 297.23K$ 297.23K
All-Time High:
$ 0.969562
$ 0.969562$ 0.969562
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00051432
$ 0.00051432$ 0.00051432

Ferrum Network (FRM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Ferrum Network (FRM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FRM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FRM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FRM's tokenomics, explore FRM token's live price!

FRM Price Prediction

Want to know where FRM might be heading? Our FRM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.