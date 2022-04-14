Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Tokenomics
Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Information
Fiamma is building the universal Bitcoin + stablecoin superapp and infra—powered by the most trustless tech stack including BitVM2. One-click access to earn, borrow, and pay with BTC and stablecoins—for everyone.
Investors: oversubscribed $4.3M seed round led by Lightspeed Faction and L2IV, with strategic investment from Babylon, BoB, CoreDao.
Testnet Data: Our BitVM Bridge testnet has integrated with Arbitrum, Monad, BNB Chain, ZKSync, Monad, Solana, and more. Currently we have 239k users, 5.5M transactions.
Team: Founding members of the BitVM Alliance, ex-Binance Labs, ex-Citigroup, 7+ years of ZK experience.
Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fiamma BTC (FIABTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FIABTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FIABTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FIABTC's tokenomics, explore FIABTC token's live price!
FIABTC Price Prediction
Want to know where FIABTC might be heading? Our FIABTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.