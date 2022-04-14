Fido (FIDO) Tokenomics

Fido (FIDO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Fido (FIDO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Fido (FIDO) Information

Introducing the latest sensation in the crypto world - $FIDO, a new ERC meme token inspired by a unique origin. The name 'Fido' was chosen by Elon Musk's advanced AI, Grok, when asked about its preferred dog name. Grok responded, "I would name my dog 'Fido' because it is a classic name that means 'faithful' or 'loyal.' I think it would be quite fitting for a loyal companion." This response has not only charmed the crypto community but also set the foundation for $FIDO.

With the massive success of $GROK, which astonishingly hit nearly 70 million, expectations are high for $FIDO. As the 'dog' of $GROK, $FIDO is poised to reach similar heights in the crypto market. Adding to its appeal, $FIDO comes with the advantage of being a 0 tax token. This feature ensures that holders can transact without the burden of additional fees, making it an attractive option for investors.

Furthermore, in a move to enhance security and trust, the liquidity of $FIDO has been burned, and the contract has been renounced. This action ensures that the token operates in a decentralized manner, with no single entity in control, thereby aligning with the core principles of blockchain technology.

$FIDO is not just a token; it's a symbol of loyalty and faithfulness, drawing inspiration from its namesake and the visionary ideas of Elon Musk's AI. As the crypto community rallies around this new and exciting token, $FIDO is set to make its mark in the digital currency space.

https://www.fidoerc20.com

Fido (FIDO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fido (FIDO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 83.82K
$ 83.82K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Fido (FIDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Fido (FIDO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FIDO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FIDO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FIDO's tokenomics, explore FIDO token's live price!

