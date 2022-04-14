Finance Wizard (WIZARD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Finance Wizard (WIZARD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Finance Wizard (WIZARD) Information Finance Wizard is your ultimate AI-powered trading and analysis assistant, specializing in predicting future stock prices. Known for its precision and innovation, Finance Wizard is ranked among the top custom GPTs worldwide on ChatGPT.com, holding the #8 spot in research and analysis. With over 700K+ uses, it’s trusted by traders for market insights, stock trend predictions, and technical analysis. Official Website: https://financewizard.io/ Buy WIZARD Now!

Finance Wizard (WIZARD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Finance Wizard (WIZARD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 29.94K Total Supply: $ 988.48M Circulating Supply: $ 988.48M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.94K All-Time High: $ 0.00230808 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002663 Current Price: $ 0

Finance Wizard (WIZARD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Finance Wizard (WIZARD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WIZARD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WIZARD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WIZARD's tokenomics, explore WIZARD token's live price!

WIZARD Price Prediction Want to know where WIZARD might be heading? Our WIZARD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WIZARD token's Price Prediction now!

