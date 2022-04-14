ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live FINNPUTER price today is 0 USD.FINNPUTER market cap is 16,811.22 USD. Track real-time FINNPUTER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live FINNPUTER price today is 0 USD.FINNPUTER market cap is 16,811.22 USD. Track real-time FINNPUTER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About FINNPUTER

FINNPUTER Price Info

What is FINNPUTER

FINNPUTER Official Website

FINNPUTER Tokenomics

FINNPUTER Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

FINNPUTER Logo

FINNPUTER Price (FINNPUTER)

Unlisted

1 FINNPUTER to USD Live Price:

--
----
+6.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
FINNPUTER (FINNPUTER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:28:37 (UTC+8)

FINNPUTER Price Today

The live FINNPUTER (FINNPUTER) price today is --, with a 6.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current FINNPUTER to USD conversion rate is -- per FINNPUTER.

FINNPUTER currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,811.22, with a circulating supply of 999.95M FINNPUTER. During the last 24 hours, FINNPUTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FINNPUTER moved +0.39% in the last hour and -26.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FINNPUTER (FINNPUTER) Market Information

$ 16.81K
$ 16.81K$ 16.81K

--
----

$ 16.81K
$ 16.81K$ 16.81K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,953,057.7870486
999,953,057.7870486 999,953,057.7870486

The current Market Cap of FINNPUTER is $ 16.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FINNPUTER is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999953057.7870486. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.81K.

FINNPUTER Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.39%

+6.53%

-26.94%

-26.94%

FINNPUTER (FINNPUTER) Price History USD

During today, the price change of FINNPUTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FINNPUTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FINNPUTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FINNPUTER to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+6.53%
30 Days$ 0-46.80%
60 Days$ 0-82.96%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for FINNPUTER

FINNPUTER (FINNPUTER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FINNPUTER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FINNPUTER (FINNPUTER) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of FINNPUTER could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price FINNPUTER will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for FINNPUTER price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking FINNPUTER Price Prediction.

What is FINNPUTER (FINNPUTER)

$FINNPUTER is the meme terminal of FINN, founder of Bags App.

A retro computer with a knitted hat and eternal uptime, which embodies the creative, humorous and unstoppable spirit of Solana.

Fueled by its devoted community of Puterheads, $FINNPUTER redefines what a meme coin can be — a cultural movement, a living meme, with a cult mantra: THE HAT STAYS ON.

The terminal never sleeps and keeps uploading.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FINNPUTER (FINNPUTER) Resource

Official Website

About FINNPUTER

How much is FINNPUTER worth right now?

FINNPUTER is currently trading at ₹0.0015108342860784364000, with a price movement of 6.52% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is FINNPUTER going up or down today?

FINNPUTER has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme ecosystem.

How popular is FINNPUTER today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling FINNPUTER.

What makes FINNPUTER different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme category and built on the -- network, FINNPUTER offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much FINNPUTER exists in the market?

There are 999953057.7870486 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is FINNPUTER's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.0140244248661320176000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.0013921964956189756000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FINNPUTER

How much will 1 FINNPUTER be worth in 2030?
If FINNPUTER were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential FINNPUTER prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:28:37 (UTC+8)

FINNPUTER (FINNPUTER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about FINNPUTER

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.7501
$5.7501$5.7501

+7,566.80%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.525
$2.525$2.525

+152.50%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.90
$120.90$120.90

+72.71%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03102
$0.03102$0.03102

+6.41%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.7501
$5.7501$5.7501

+7,566.80%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002346
$0.0000000000000000002346$0.0000000000000000002346

+212.80%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.525
$2.525$2.525

+152.50%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001975
$0.0000000000000001975$0.0000000000000001975

+146.87%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001186
$0.00001186$0.00001186

+66.57%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.