The live FIXI price today is 0.00001201 USD.FIXI market cap is 11,428.01 USD. Track real-time FIXI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About FIXI

FIXI Price Info

What is FIXI

FIXI Official Website

FIXI Tokenomics

FIXI Price Forecast

FIXI Logo

FIXI Price (FIXI)

Unlisted

1 FIXI to USD Live Price:

--
----
-6.40%1D
USD
FIXI (FIXI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:11:45 (UTC+8)

FIXI Price Today

The live FIXI (FIXI) price today is $ 0.00001201, with a 6.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIXI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001201 per FIXI.

FIXI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,428.01, with a circulating supply of 953.69M FIXI. During the last 24 hours, FIXI traded between $ 0.00001099 (low) and $ 0.00001312 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00024923, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001099.

In short-term performance, FIXI moved +0.22% in the last hour and -43.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FIXI (FIXI) Market Information

$ 11.43K
$ 11.43K

--
--

$ 11.43K
$ 11.43K

953.69M
953.69M

953,688,434.099258
953,688,434.099258

The current Market Cap of FIXI is $ 11.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FIXI is 953.69M, with a total supply of 953688434.099258. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.43K.

FIXI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00001099
$ 0.00001099
24H Low
$ 0.00001312
$ 0.00001312
24H High

$ 0.00001099
$ 0.00001099

$ 0.00001312
$ 0.00001312

$ 0.00024923
$ 0.00024923

$ 0.00001099
$ 0.00001099

+0.22%

-6.45%

-43.26%

-43.26%

FIXI (FIXI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of FIXI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FIXI to USD was $ -0.0000092740.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FIXI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FIXI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.45%
30 Days$ -0.0000092740-77.21%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for FIXI

FIXI (FIXI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FIXI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FIXI (FIXI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FIXI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price FIXI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FIXI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking FIXI Price Prediction.

What is FIXI (FIXI)

FIXI.art is the personal art universe of Movich, who channels his years-long journey through the volatile world of cryptocurrency into deeply emotional, imaginative art. At its core is FIXI, a green-eyed robot symbolizing recovery, growth, and resilience — born from Movich’s toughest losses, yet standing as a beacon of hope and strength. The site’s Lore page reveals his story: losses that almost broke him, and how art became his refuge and purpose. Meanwhile, the Arts section presents a rich digital gallery filled with evocative illustrations featuring FIXI in a variety of scenes — futuristic landscapes, introspective moments, and powerful symbolic compositions. Through this blend of personal narrative and visionary visuals, FIXI.art transforms a creator’s healing journey into a universal metaphor for transformation and perseverance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

FIXI (FIXI) Resource

Official Website

About FIXI

What is the current live price of FIXI?

FIXI is priced at ₹0.0010848521051698626000, showing a price movement of -6.45% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₹-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the FIXI market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₹0.0009927164559381174000 and ₹0.0011851173705102912000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is FIXI's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #11089, supported by a market capitalization of ₹1032281.4909577220226000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 953688434.099258 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence FIXI's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FIXI

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:11:45 (UTC+8)

Explore More about FIXI

