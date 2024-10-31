Flare Staked Ether (FLRETH) Information

flrETH is a Flare-native ETH LST that delivers DeFi’s highest ETH staking yield to Flare users and builders. By minting flrETH, users gain access to the yields available to apxETH holders on Ethereum mainnet—without leaving Flare. flrETH is an “index token” designed to appreciate in value against ETH over time. When users withdraw back to ETH, the accumulated yield is included automatically. No need to track rebases or wrap tokens—just use flrETH in DeFi on Flare as you normally would.

flrETH has been live since October 31st, 2024, and has surpassed over $3M TVL — becoming one of the largest assets on Flare.