FlipCat (FLIPCAT) Information FLIPCAT is for those who have been overlooked; the outcasts of society who scream fuck the world and fight to make change. Witness the Flippening Official Website: https://www.flipcat.lol/ Buy FLIPCAT Now!

FlipCat (FLIPCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FlipCat (FLIPCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 8.89B $ 8.89B $ 8.89B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 254.74K $ 254.74K $ 254.74K All-Time High: $ 0.0029256 $ 0.0029256 $ 0.0029256 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001698 $ 0.00001698 $ 0.00001698 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FlipCat (FLIPCAT) price

FlipCat (FLIPCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FlipCat (FLIPCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLIPCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLIPCAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLIPCAT's tokenomics, explore FLIPCAT token's live price!

FLIPCAT Price Prediction Want to know where FLIPCAT might be heading? Our FLIPCAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FLIPCAT token's Price Prediction now!

