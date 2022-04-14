Floki Cash (FLOKICASH) Information

FlokiCash is the utility token in the ecosystem.

FlokiCash is the people's Cryptocurrency, the utility token of the vast ecosystem, sending you to the Moon and rescuing FlokiCash.

Right from the launch SatoshiMavis and the community burned more than 50% of the tokens to reduce the supply. Then listed tokens on Dex exchanges and locked all LP tokens for 5 years.

It means our community is completely secure and completely decentralized. We pledge by action, and let's see how strong we are going forward.