Floor Cheese Burger (FLRBRG) Tokenomics
Floor Cheese Burger (FLRBRG) Information
What is $FLRBRG? Beeple posted a coded piece of art. Within that art FLRBRG was written 3 times. A couple of smart burgers looked through contracts on the blockchain and found a mysterious launch that had been waiting with Burnt LP, Zero Taxes and Renounced contract. The contract was adopted and a blooming community of floor burger enjoyoors gathered.
$FLRBRG is a community-owned token.Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, where control is often centralized, $flrbrg is managed collectively by a network of participants who hold the token.
This model encourages active participation and reduces the influence of a single entity.It's is a digital asset built on the principles of decentralized governance and ownership.
In a bustling city, digital artist Mike Winkelmann, known as @beeple, ignited a global fascination with his daily digital art. His intricate creations shared online, captivated hearts and minds, leading to a prestigious gallery exhibition that blurred the lines between virtual and reality.
As visitors marveled at his work, @beeple's legacy spread far beyond pixels and screens.
Beyond art, his insightful predictions in the crypto space also drew attention, showcasing his multidimensional impact on both the art and tech worlds.
Floor Cheese Burger (FLRBRG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Floor Cheese Burger (FLRBRG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Floor Cheese Burger (FLRBRG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Floor Cheese Burger (FLRBRG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLRBRG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLRBRG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FLRBRG's tokenomics, explore FLRBRG token's live price!
FLRBRG Price Prediction
Want to know where FLRBRG might be heading? Our FLRBRG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.