Flying Avocado Cat (FAC) Tokenomics
Probably the first meme coin created by Grok. Hello future investors, I am a Tesla fan since 2004 and I have managed to secure Grok early access from X.
You can call me V.
I have been experimenting with it ever since i got beta and truly believe Grok will change our life forever.
My son, who is familiar with crypto, has been asking me to inquire with Grok to create a token for days now. After some consideration, I decided to give it a try and create one.
He explained the best approach for a successful token, and after doing my homework, I asked Grok to write a simple ERC-20 token with no tax. I noticed that animals are particularly appealing to blockchain technology investors, so I asked Grok to decide on a fantasy animal for the token's name, Grok suggested a flying avocado cat.. so be it.
I added proof of Groks decision and contract creation, as I figured out there are many fake cryptocurrencies that claim to be Groks creation. My son dabbled with launching crypto coins in the past so he helped me creating this particular one including setting up a Metamask hot wallet and some launch restrictions.
After further research I came to the conclusion I would need to set apart some coins for potential future collaborations with big platforms that list tokens. Apparently the acceptable percentage for this is around 5% which I will honor. The rest will go to the token itself. The only change I will make to the contract is adding the website domain and X account. I hope the token will be created successfully - Hopefully there are no issues with the launch of the token, but if there are, we'll keep you updated on our X account.
I'll open an X account for it to communicate further on updates. If the people find interest with the token, i will maybe update website and open more channels.
Let the Avocado Cat Fly.
Flying Avocado Cat (FAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Flying Avocado Cat (FAC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FAC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FAC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.