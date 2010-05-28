Forever Alone (ALONE) Tokenomics

Forever Alone (ALONE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Forever Alone (ALONE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Forever Alone (ALONE) Information

Forever Alone is an exploitable rage comic character that is used to express loneliness and disappointment with life. The face has also been used as an advice animal and inspired the creation of the snowclone template "Forever an X."

Forever Alone is considered one of the first major rage comic spin-off characters to be creater after the original Rage Guy, which first sprang up on 4chan in 2009. According to various sources, the original comic was uploaded in a thread titled "April Fools" by FunnyJunk user Azuul on May 28th, 2010 (shown below). While the original artist has not been confirmed, Dictionary.com[24] cites Dominic Vanner as the illustrator behind the character.

Official Website:
https://pump.fun/coin/5cQtbxhPTVQJVKKiQazpmQpSZzEJaZ86F55sFpYvpump

Forever Alone (ALONE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Forever Alone (ALONE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 50.56K
Total Supply:
$ 999.54M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.54M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 50.56K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00207579
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Forever Alone (ALONE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Forever Alone (ALONE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ALONE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ALONE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ALONE's tokenomics, explore ALONE token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.