Forg (FORG) Information Forg ($FORG) is a meme token inspired by internet culture and created by Matt Furie, the artist behind Pepe. Its purpose is to promote meme creation, digital art, and community engagement within Web3. The token has a fixed supply of 420.69 billion, with ownership renounced and no transaction taxes, supporting decentralization. Forg aims to establish itself as a cultural icon and a symbol of rebellion in the crypto space, encouraging early participation and community-driven growth. Official Website: https://forgbymattfurie.ai/ Buy FORG Now!

Forg (FORG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Forg (FORG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 163.92K $ 163.92K $ 163.92K Total Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B Circulating Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 163.92K $ 163.92K $ 163.92K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Forg (FORG) price

Forg (FORG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Forg (FORG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FORG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FORG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FORG's tokenomics, explore FORG token's live price!

