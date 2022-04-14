Forge3 (FORGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Forge3 (FORGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Forge3 (FORGE) Information Forge3 is a Web3 collaboration platform built on Solana that connects crypto founders, creators, and developers to bring ideas to life. The platform enables secure deal-making through an on-chain escrow payment system, ensuring both parties in a transaction are protected. Users can: Post project ideas or freelance gigs Connect with top Web3 talent Collaborate in a trustless environment Manage payments securely via our smart contract escrow The $FORGE token powers the Forge3 ecosystem by: Offering discounted platform fees when used for payments Driving a deflationary burn mechanism tied to real transaction volume Creating utility that grows as the network of deals expands Our mission is to become the trust layer for Web3 work, enabling safe, transparent, and efficient peer-to-peer business transactions across the Solana ecosystem. Official Website: https://forge3.co/ Whitepaper: https://forge3.co/forge-flywheel Buy FORGE Now!

Forge3 (FORGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Forge3 (FORGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 127.87K $ 127.87K $ 127.87K Total Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M Circulating Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 127.87K $ 127.87K $ 127.87K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012788 $ 0.00012788 $ 0.00012788 Learn more about Forge3 (FORGE) price

Forge3 (FORGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Forge3 (FORGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FORGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FORGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FORGE's tokenomics, explore FORGE token's live price!

