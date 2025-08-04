Forge3 Price (FORGE)
Forge3 (FORGE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 117.39K USD. FORGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FORGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FORGE price information.
During today, the price change of Forge3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Forge3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Forge3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Forge3 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-13.66%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Forge3: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.54%
-13.66%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Forge3 is a Web3 collaboration platform built on Solana that connects crypto founders, creators, and developers to bring ideas to life. The platform enables secure deal-making through an on-chain escrow payment system, ensuring both parties in a transaction are protected. Users can: Post project ideas or freelance gigs Connect with top Web3 talent Collaborate in a trustless environment Manage payments securely via our smart contract escrow The $FORGE token powers the Forge3 ecosystem by: Offering discounted platform fees when used for payments Driving a deflationary burn mechanism tied to real transaction volume Creating utility that grows as the network of deals expands Our mission is to become the trust layer for Web3 work, enabling safe, transparent, and efficient peer-to-peer business transactions across the Solana ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
