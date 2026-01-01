ForgeAI Price Today

The live ForgeAI (FORGE) price today is $ 0.03569966, with a 15.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current FORGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03569966 per FORGE.

ForgeAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 892,485, with a circulating supply of 25.00M FORGE. During the last 24 hours, FORGE traded between $ 0.0340148 (low) and $ 0.04356444 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04972867, while the all-time low was $ 0.00874596.

In short-term performance, FORGE moved +0.27% in the last hour and +173.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ForgeAI (FORGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 892.49K$ 892.49K $ 892.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.57M$ 3.57M $ 3.57M Circulation Supply 25.00M 25.00M 25.00M Total Supply 99,999,810.350941 99,999,810.350941 99,999,810.350941

The current Market Cap of ForgeAI is $ 892.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FORGE is 25.00M, with a total supply of 99999810.350941. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.57M.