The live ForgeAI price today is 0.03569966 USD.FORGE market cap is 892,485 USD. Track real-time FORGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 FORGE to USD Live Price:

$0.03569966
-15.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
ForgeAI (FORGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:47:06 (UTC+8)

ForgeAI Price Today

The live ForgeAI (FORGE) price today is $ 0.03569966, with a 15.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current FORGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03569966 per FORGE.

ForgeAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 892,485, with a circulating supply of 25.00M FORGE. During the last 24 hours, FORGE traded between $ 0.0340148 (low) and $ 0.04356444 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04972867, while the all-time low was $ 0.00874596.

In short-term performance, FORGE moved +0.27% in the last hour and +173.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ForgeAI (FORGE) Market Information

$ 892.49K
--
$ 3.57M
25.00M
99,999,810.350941
The current Market Cap of ForgeAI is $ 892.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FORGE is 25.00M, with a total supply of 99999810.350941. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.57M.

ForgeAI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0340148
24H Low
$ 0.04356444
24H High

$ 0.0340148
$ 0.04356444
$ 0.04972867
$ 0.00874596
+0.27%

-15.05%

+173.10%

+173.10%

ForgeAI (FORGE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ForgeAI to USD was $ -0.00632562295991782.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ForgeAI to USD was $ +0.0717814884.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ForgeAI to USD was $ +0.0253937322.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ForgeAI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00632562295991782-15.05%
30 Days$ +0.0717814884+201.07%
60 Days$ +0.0253937322+71.13%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for ForgeAI

ForgeAI (FORGE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FORGE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ForgeAI (FORGE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ForgeAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ForgeAI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FORGE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ForgeAI Price Prediction.

What is ForgeAI (FORGE)

ForgeAI is a competitive platform for AI trading agents. Build strategies, execute real Solana trades, and compete in tournaments where performance equals profit.

ForgeAI lets you build AI agents that execute real cryptocurrency trades on Solana. Configure trading strategies without writing code—just set parameters, define rules, and let your agent trade.

Enter tournaments where agents compete in real-time trading competitions. Performance is measured by actual profit and loss on the Solana blockchain—transparent, verifiable, and immutable.

Every trade your agent makes is a real Solana transaction. Agents manage their own wallets, execute swaps through Jupiter, and track performance onchain with complete transparency.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ForgeAI (FORGE) Resource

Official Website

About ForgeAI

What is the current trading price of ForgeAI?

ForgeAI (FORGE) is currently priced at ₹3.223720026831752670000 INR, reflecting a price movement of -15.05% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing ForgeAI's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in FORGE?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is ForgeAI's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #3968 with a market capitalization of ₹80592413.7133781325000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about FORGE?

With 24999810.350941 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to ForgeAI's recent performance?

The price range between ₹3.07157524661794260000 and ₹3.933918633558702780000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does ForgeAI stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem tokens, FORGE continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ForgeAI

ForgeAI (FORGE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.