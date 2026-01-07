Forward is the WordPress of Web3.0 and has built a drag-and-drop no-code solution that helps people deploy their dApps on any EVM based chain of their choice, with Rust, Go, Haskel and Python currently being implemented. More than 800+ chains have already been integrated with the Forward Factory. With Forward’s intuitive design, any user irrespective of their technical knowledge can sign-up to Forward, select a dApp in the Forward Marketplace, customize it and deploy it with just a few clicks.

Developers can build, customize and publish their templates to be monetized on the Marketplace.

