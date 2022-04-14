What is Forward about?

Forward is the WordPress of Web3.0, offering a drag-and-drop, no-code solution that enables users to deploy their dApps on any EVM-based chain of their choice. Currently, Rust, Go, Haskell, and Python are being implemented. Over 800 chains have already been integrated with the Forward Factory.

What makes Forward unique?

Forward's intuitive design allows any user, regardless of their technical knowledge, to sign-up, select a dApp from the Forward Marketplace, customize it, and deploy it with just a few clicks. Developers can build, customize, and publish their templates to be monetized on the Marketplace.

What can Forward be used for?

Forward can be used for building, customizing, and deploying dApps through its no-code interface. It also allows developers to monetize their dApp templates on an open marketplace.

What is the current price of Forward?

Trading at ₹0.0062365732859070126000, Forward has shown a price movement of -3.10% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact FORWARD's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 4994347512.54 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Forward?

Its market capitalization is ₹31150960.05229775230000, ranking #5076 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

FORWARD recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹0.0062069138366441604000 and ₹0.0064756464223893970000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Forward fit within the Infrastructure,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category?

As a Infrastructure,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem token, FORWARD competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.