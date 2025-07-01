Fox inu (FINU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fox inu (FINU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fox inu (FINU) Information Meet Fox Inu, the clever crypto fox that snuck out of the forest and into the blockchain to steal your heart… and maybe a Lambo. It’s a crypto currency built and deployed on Solana Blockchain with a low total supply of 98M, it is also a community take over project, liquidity is burnt by sending into a dead wallet which proves its safe for investors and it aims to a lot of Xs touching $1+. Fox Inu has a massive CTO team with a vibrant community. Official Website: https://foxinu.fun Whitepaper: https://foxinu.fun/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/FOX-INU-WHITE-PAPER.pdf Buy FINU Now!

Fox inu (FINU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fox inu (FINU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 148.57K $ 148.57K $ 148.57K Total Supply: $ 98.86M $ 98.86M $ 98.86M Circulating Supply: $ 98.86M $ 98.86M $ 98.86M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 148.57K $ 148.57K $ 148.57K All-Time High: $ 0.00246415 $ 0.00246415 $ 0.00246415 All-Time Low: $ 0.00134613 $ 0.00134613 $ 0.00134613 Current Price: $ 0.00149677 $ 0.00149677 $ 0.00149677 Learn more about Fox inu (FINU) price

Fox inu (FINU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fox inu (FINU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FINU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FINU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FINU's tokenomics, explore FINU token's live price!

