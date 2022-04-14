FRAME Price Today

The live FRAME (FRAME) price today is $ 0.00038613, with a 5.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRAME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00038613 per FRAME.

FRAME currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 386,037, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FRAME. During the last 24 hours, FRAME traded between $ 0.00038553 (low) and $ 0.00040954 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00314878, while the all-time low was $ 0.00019587.

In short-term performance, FRAME moved +0.11% in the last hour and -14.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FRAME (FRAME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 386.04K$ 386.04K $ 386.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 386.04K$ 386.04K $ 386.04K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

