Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Frax Price Index Share (FPIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Information The Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) token is the governance token of the Frax Price Index (FPI) system, which is also entitled to seigniorage from the protocol. Excess yield will be directed from the treasury to FPIS holders, similar to Frax Finance's FXS structure. Official Website: https://app.frax.finance/ Buy FPIS Now!

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Frax Price Index Share (FPIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.51M $ 20.51M $ 20.51M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 35.21M $ 35.21M $ 35.21M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 58.26M $ 58.26M $ 58.26M All-Time High: $ 14.2 $ 14.2 $ 14.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.3175 $ 0.3175 $ 0.3175 Current Price: $ 0.582703 $ 0.582703 $ 0.582703 Learn more about Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) price

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FPIS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FPIS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FPIS's tokenomics, explore FPIS token's live price!

FPIS Price Prediction Want to know where FPIS might be heading? Our FPIS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FPIS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!