FreeTrump ($TRUMP) Information FREE TRUMP ($TRUMP) is a community driven cryptocurrency token on the ethereum blockchain. It was brought to life because of the indictment of Donald Trump and a pending arrest. This is the first time in US history that an ex president has ever been indicted. Our community believes the United States will suffer harsh consequences because of this political warfare and we are here to support a free United States, and a FREE TRUMP! Official Website: https://freetrumpcoinerc.com/ Buy $TRUMP Now!

Market Cap: $ 77.26K
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 77.26K
All-Time High: $ 0.07546
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00077166

FreeTrump ($TRUMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FreeTrump ($TRUMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $TRUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $TRUMP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $TRUMP's tokenomics, explore $TRUMP token's live price!

