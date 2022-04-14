FROGGER (FROGGER) Tokenomics
Frogger Token Positioned to Lead the Next Memecoin Run!
Frogger enters a space that has already seen great successes from frog-themed meme coins such as Pepe ($PEPE) Apu Apustaja ($APU) FWOG ($FWOG) HOPPY ($HOPPY) and many more!
Frog memecoins are established within the decentralised space and have been consistently set in motion by high profile references to the Pepe meme. These mentions have been made by the likes Elon Musk and even Donald Trump. Frogger is setting the trend and aligning itself in a similar manner which led these memecoins to billions in market cap.
A key differentiator for Frogger is its broad token distribution—less than 55% is held by the top 100 holders, with Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin as the largest holder. This distribution resembles other memecoins such as $DOGE $PEPE and $SHIBA before they went parabolic.
Recognition and Growing credibility
Frogger has already captured attention and recognition amongst multiple social media influencers and content creators. This was expected as Frogger has History, Culture and Relevance.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FROGGER (FROGGER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of FROGGER (FROGGER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FROGGER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FROGGER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FROGGER Price Prediction
