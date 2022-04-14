FROK (FROK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FROK (FROK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FROK (FROK) Information The FROK project is building towards a future where intelligence (test-time compute) is priced and distributed similarly to blockspace and gas markets. The ultimate form-factor Frok seeks to enable is pay-per-use, raw intelligence. From just-in-time created features to code runtime environments and more, Frok aims to cater to the needs of power users, with a distinct focus on speed and ergonomics. Official Website: https://frok.com/ Buy FROK Now!

FROK (FROK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FROK (FROK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.41M Total Supply: $ 420.69M Circulating Supply: $ 200.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.52M All-Time High: $ 0.250266 All-Time Low: $ 0.01712246 Current Price: $ 0.03694495

FROK (FROK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FROK (FROK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FROK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FROK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FROK's tokenomics, explore FROK token's live price!

