Froth (FROTH) Information

Froth is the first memecoin launched through the Trenches, a specialized token launchpad native to the PunchSwap DEX on Flow EVM.

PunchSwap was built by KittyPunch, consumer-centric DeFi project with a variety of product offerings featuring trading, yield aggregation, and more.

KittyPunch is the premier DeFi project on the brand new Flow EVM network, which is unlocking new avenues for users to adopt decentralized finance technologies.