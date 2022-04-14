FTMTOKEN (FTMX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FTMTOKEN (FTMX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FTMTOKEN (FTMX) Information FTMX is a Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum that uses the FTMX token as its native gas and governance asset. The network is designed to support decentralized applications with a focus on social media, creator monetization, and digital ownership. The FTMX token is used to pay transaction fees, participate in staking, vote on governance proposals, and enable direct on-chain payments between users and creators. Official Website: https://www.ftmtoken.io/ Whitepaper: https://ftmx.gitbook.io/ftmx-gitbook Buy FTMX Now!

FTMTOKEN (FTMX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FTMTOKEN (FTMX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 4.57M
Total Supply: $ 650.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 250.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.89M
All-Time High: $ 0.01829798
All-Time Low: $ 0.01575309
Current Price: $ 0.01824424

FTMTOKEN (FTMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FTMTOKEN (FTMX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FTMX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FTMX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FTMX's tokenomics, explore FTMX token's live price!

