FTMX is a Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum that uses the FTMX token as its native gas and governance asset. The network is designed to support decentralized applications with a focus on social media, creator monetization, and digital ownership. The FTMX token is used to pay transaction fees, participate in staking, vote on governance proposals, and enable direct on-chain payments between users and creators.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FTMTOKEN (FTMX) How much is FTMTOKEN (FTMX) worth today? The live FTMX price in USD is 0.01785188 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FTMX to USD price? $ 0.01785188 . Check out The current price of FTMX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of FTMTOKEN? The market cap for FTMX is $ 4.46M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FTMX? The circulating supply of FTMX is 250.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FTMX? FTMX achieved an ATH price of 0.0177332 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FTMX? FTMX saw an ATL price of 0.01575309 USD . What is the trading volume of FTMX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FTMX is -- USD . Will FTMX go higher this year? FTMX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FTMX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

