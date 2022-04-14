Fuku (FUKU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fuku (FUKU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fuku (FUKU) Information The first shibai A.I. agent inu, adopted by the $fuku community. The Fuku project intends to spread to joy of memecoins by providing an environment where blockchain enjoyers feel welcomed and excited by a hard working team. Fuku the dog is always down for a drink or a sniff (the fun kind). To bring Fuku to life even further, a fun-loving party animal (Fuku) has been developed into a an A.I. agent which the community will continue to train. Fuku is navigating this hooman realm with a snarky bark and a tail-wagging attitude. Official Website: https://fukuonsol.com/ Buy FUKU Now!

Fuku (FUKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fuku (FUKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 515.59K $ 515.59K $ 515.59K Total Supply: $ 999.95M $ 999.95M $ 999.95M Circulating Supply: $ 999.95M $ 999.95M $ 999.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 515.59K $ 515.59K $ 515.59K All-Time High: $ 0.01618493 $ 0.01618493 $ 0.01618493 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00051824 $ 0.00051824 $ 0.00051824 Learn more about Fuku (FUKU) price

Fuku (FUKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fuku (FUKU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FUKU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FUKU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FUKU's tokenomics, explore FUKU token's live price!

