Function is building the financial infrastructure that makes Bitcoin productive, unlocking yield, liquidity, and capital efficiency for holders across DeFi and traditional finance. FBTC turns Bitcoin into an asset that works.

FBTC represents the first omnichain Bitcoin yield asset, enabling BTC holders to participate in structured, risk-managed and programmatic yield strategies. FBTC is fully backed on a 1:1 basis with BTC, Bitcoin Reserve Address List is public and can be verified at any time. FBTC combines the security of Bitcoin reserves with the flexibility of smart contracts, creating a secure and efficient bridge between the Bitcoin network and modern DeFi protocols.

FBTC turns idle BTC into a functional and productive asset. The primary purpose of FBTC is to bring native Bitcoin liquidity into DeFi. Enabling Bitcoin holders to access a wide range of yield generating strategies, without having to sell their BTC. This not only enhances the utility of BTC but also allows holders to earn returns on their assets, making FBTC a powerful tool for maximizing the potential of Bitcoin in the DeFi ecosystem