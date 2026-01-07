Function FBTC (FBTC) Tokenomics
Function FBTC (FBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Function FBTC (FBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Function FBTC (FBTC) Information
Function is building the financial infrastructure that makes Bitcoin productive, unlocking yield, liquidity, and capital efficiency for holders across DeFi and traditional finance. FBTC turns Bitcoin into an asset that works.
FBTC represents the first omnichain Bitcoin yield asset, enabling BTC holders to participate in structured, risk-managed and programmatic yield strategies. FBTC is fully backed on a 1:1 basis with BTC, Bitcoin Reserve Address List is public and can be verified at any time. FBTC combines the security of Bitcoin reserves with the flexibility of smart contracts, creating a secure and efficient bridge between the Bitcoin network and modern DeFi protocols.
FBTC turns idle BTC into a functional and productive asset. The primary purpose of FBTC is to bring native Bitcoin liquidity into DeFi. Enabling Bitcoin holders to access a wide range of yield generating strategies, without having to sell their BTC. This not only enhances the utility of BTC but also allows holders to earn returns on their assets, making FBTC a powerful tool for maximizing the potential of Bitcoin in the DeFi ecosystem
Function FBTC (FBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Function FBTC (FBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FBTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FBTC's tokenomics, explore FBTC token's live price!
FBTC Price Prediction
Want to know where FBTC might be heading? Our FBTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for