The live Function FBTC price today is 87,661 USD.FBTC market cap is 968,940,150 USD. Track real-time FBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

$87,661
-0.40%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Function FBTC (FBTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:02:32 (UTC+8)

Function FBTC Price Today

The live Function FBTC (FBTC) price today is $ 87,661, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current FBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 87,661 per FBTC.

Function FBTC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 968,940,150, with a circulating supply of 11.05K FBTC. During the last 24 hours, FBTC traded between $ 86,279 (low) and $ 89,389 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 127,954, while the all-time low was $ 11,469.83.

In short-term performance, FBTC moved +0.51% in the last hour and +0.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Function FBTC (FBTC) Market Information

$ 968.94M
--
$ 968.94M
11.05K
11,049.95438558
The current Market Cap of Function FBTC is $ 968.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FBTC is 11.05K, with a total supply of 11049.95438558. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 968.94M.

Function FBTC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 86,279
24H Low
$ 89,389
24H High

$ 86,279
$ 89,389
$ 127,954
$ 11,469.83
+0.51%

-0.30%

+0.19%

+0.19%

Function FBTC (FBTC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Function FBTC to USD was $ -269.8515112783.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Function FBTC to USD was $ +3,427.2032221000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Function FBTC to USD was $ -17,136.5070121000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Function FBTC to USD was $ -33,137.62531018745.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -269.8515112783-0.30%
30 Days$ +3,427.2032221000+3.91%
60 Days$ -17,136.5070121000-19.54%
90 Days$ -33,137.62531018745-27.43%

Price Prediction for Function FBTC

Function FBTC (FBTC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FBTC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Function FBTC (FBTC) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Function FBTC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Function FBTC will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for FBTC price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Function FBTC Price Prediction.

What is Function FBTC (FBTC)

Function is building the financial infrastructure that makes Bitcoin productive, unlocking yield, liquidity, and capital efficiency for holders across DeFi and traditional finance. FBTC turns Bitcoin into an asset that works.

FBTC represents the first omnichain Bitcoin yield asset, enabling BTC holders to participate in structured, risk-managed and programmatic yield strategies. FBTC is fully backed on a 1:1 basis with BTC, Bitcoin Reserve Address List is public and can be verified at any time. FBTC combines the security of Bitcoin reserves with the flexibility of smart contracts, creating a secure and efficient bridge between the Bitcoin network and modern DeFi protocols.

FBTC turns idle BTC into a functional and productive asset. The primary purpose of FBTC is to bring native Bitcoin liquidity into DeFi. Enabling Bitcoin holders to access a wide range of yield generating strategies, without having to sell their BTC. This not only enhances the utility of BTC but also allows holders to earn returns on their assets, making FBTC a powerful tool for maximizing the potential of Bitcoin in the DeFi ecosystem

About Function FBTC

What is the current price of Function FBTC?

Function FBTC is trading at ₹7874116.8985824730000, representing a price movement of -0.30% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does FBTC compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -0.30% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If FBTC is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Function FBTC performing compared to Crypto-Backed Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mantle Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,Plume Network Ecosystem,BOB Network Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mantle Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,Plume Network Ecosystem,BOB Network Ecosystem segment, FBTC demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Function FBTC's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹87034690556.0059339500000 positions FBTC at rank #96, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹7749979.2597939470000 to ₹8029333.8593831770000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is FBTC trading?

Function FBTC has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact FBTC's valuation?

With 11049.95438558 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Function FBTC

How much will 1 Function FBTC be worth in 2030?
If Function FBTC were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Function FBTC prices and expected ROI.
Function FBTC (FBTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.