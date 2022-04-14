Function is building the financial infrastructure that makes Bitcoin productive, unlocking yield, liquidity, and capital efficiency for holders across DeFi and traditional finance. FBTC turns Bitcoin into an asset that works. FBTC represents the first omnichain Bitcoin yield asset, enabling BTC holders to participate in structured, risk-managed and programmatic yield strategies. FBTC is fully backed on a 1:1 basis with BTC, Bitcoin Reserve Address List is public and can be verified at any time. FBTC combines the security of Bitcoin reserves with the flexibility of smart contracts, creating a secure and efficient bridge between the Bitcoin network and modern DeFi protocols. FBTC turns idle BTC into a functional and productive asset. The primary purpose of FBTC is to bring native Bitcoin liquidity into DeFi. Enabling Bitcoin holders to access a wide range of yield generating strategies, without having to sell their BTC. This not only enhances the utility of BTC but also allows holders to earn returns on their assets, making FBTC a powerful tool for maximizing the potential of Bitcoin in the DeFi ecosystem

What is the current price of Function FBTC?

Function FBTC is trading at ₹7874116.8985824730000, representing a price movement of -0.30% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does FBTC compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -0.30% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If FBTC is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Function FBTC performing compared to Crypto-Backed Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mantle Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,Plume Network Ecosystem,BOB Network Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mantle Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,Plume Network Ecosystem,BOB Network Ecosystem segment, FBTC demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Function FBTC's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹87034690556.0059339500000 positions FBTC at rank #96, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹7749979.2597939470000 to ₹8029333.8593831770000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is FBTC trading?

Function FBTC has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact FBTC's valuation?

With 11049.95438558 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.