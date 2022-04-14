FUST Token (FUST) Tokenomics
FUST Token (FUST) Information
FUST (Fusion token) is the companion token of FUSD - with tokenomics which mirror those of a typical cryptocurrency. FUST can be placed in the FUST Fusion Miner and used to mine free FUSD. FUST has tokenomics which mirror those of a typical cryptocurrency, and allows those Degens who buy into the FUSD philosophy - but who also enjoy the thrill of chasing fast green candles - to make their play within the structure of the FUSD ecosystem and benefit from the best of both worlds; the possibility of a fast ride upwards whilst earning a passive income paid in our appreciating stable token courtesy of their FUST bag.
FUST Token (FUST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FUST Token (FUST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
FUST Token (FUST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FUST Token (FUST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FUST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FUST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FUST's tokenomics, explore FUST token's live price!
FUST Price Prediction
Want to know where FUST might be heading? Our FUST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.