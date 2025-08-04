FUST Token Price (FUST)
FUST Token (FUST) is currently trading at 0.00007517 USD with a market cap of $ 2.48M USD. FUST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FUST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FUST price information.
During today, the price change of FUST Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FUST Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FUST Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FUST Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+17.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FUST Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
+17.48%
+116.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FUST (Fusion token) is the companion token of FUSD - with tokenomics which mirror those of a typical cryptocurrency. FUST can be placed in the FUST Fusion Miner and used to mine free FUSD. FUST has tokenomics which mirror those of a typical cryptocurrency, and allows those Degens who buy into the FUSD philosophy - but who also enjoy the thrill of chasing fast green candles - to make their play within the structure of the FUSD ecosystem and benefit from the best of both worlds; the possibility of a fast ride upwards whilst earning a passive income paid in our appreciating stable token courtesy of their FUST bag.
Understanding the tokenomics of FUST Token (FUST) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUST token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 FUST to VND
₫1.97809855
|1 FUST to AUD
A$0.0001157618
|1 FUST to GBP
￡0.0000563775
|1 FUST to EUR
€0.0000646462
|1 FUST to USD
$0.00007517
|1 FUST to MYR
RM0.0003179691
|1 FUST to TRY
₺0.0030579156
|1 FUST to JPY
¥0.01104999
|1 FUST to ARS
ARS$0.1015809795
|1 FUST to RUB
₽0.0059782701
|1 FUST to INR
₹0.0065525689
|1 FUST to IDR
Rp1.2322948848
|1 FUST to KRW
₩0.1041134568
|1 FUST to PHP
₱0.0043237784
|1 FUST to EGP
￡E.0.0036021464
|1 FUST to BRL
R$0.0004164418
|1 FUST to CAD
C$0.0001029829
|1 FUST to BDT
৳0.0090745224
|1 FUST to NGN
₦0.1137209345
|1 FUST to UAH
₴0.0031022659
|1 FUST to VES
Bs0.00924591
|1 FUST to CLP
$0.0729149
|1 FUST to PKR
Rs0.0210618823
|1 FUST to KZT
₸0.040283603
|1 FUST to THB
฿0.0024400182
|1 FUST to TWD
NT$0.0022430728
|1 FUST to AED
د.إ0.0002758739
|1 FUST to CHF
Fr0.000060136
|1 FUST to HKD
HK$0.0005893328
|1 FUST to MAD
.د.م0.0006795368
|1 FUST to MXN
$0.0014154511
|1 FUST to PLN
zł0.0002766256
|1 FUST to RON
лв0.0003292446
|1 FUST to SEK
kr0.0007253905
|1 FUST to BGN
лв0.0001262856
|1 FUST to HUF
Ft0.0258487079
|1 FUST to CZK
Kč0.0015951074
|1 FUST to KWD
د.ك0.00002277651
|1 FUST to ILS
₪0.0002563297